The latest Dish 2206 Goldfinch Blvd
MAIN
Popular
- Birria Taco$15.00
Indulge in the culinary delight of our Birra Tacos! These mouthwatering tacos are expertly crafted with tender, slow-cooked birria meat that's been infused with an array of flavorful spices. Nestled inside a warm tortilla, each taco is garnished with fresh cilantro, diced onions, and a squeeze of zesty lime. Served alongside a side of rich consommé for dipping, these Birra Tacos are guaranteed to satisfy your cravings and transport your taste buds to a world of Mexican culinary bliss.
- Pineapple Bowl$17.00
Introducing our nourishing Pineapple Bowls ! This delightful creation combines a bed of fluffy rice with a medley of perfectly sautéed vegetables, tender black beans, and your preferred protein selection. To enhance this wholesome masterpiece, we generously drizzle it with our exquisite homemade signature sauce. Savor the vibrant flavors and relish in the power-packed goodness of our Pineapple Bowl.
- Bowls$15.00
Introducing our nourishing Power Bowl! This delightful creation combines a bed of fluffy rice with a medley of perfectly sautéed vegetables, tender black beans, and your preferred protein selection. To enhance this wholesome masterpiece, we generously drizzle it with our exquisite homemade signature sauce. Savor the vibrant flavors and relish in the power-packed goodness of our Power Bowl.
- Street Taco$4.95
- Loaded Nachos$13.00
- Loaded Fries$13.00
- Roles$5.00
- Birria Ramen Bowl$14.00
Sides
- Mexican Street corn$5.00
Savor the authentic flavors of Mexico with our Mexican Street Corn! Grilled to perfection, each cob is slathered in a tantalizing blend of mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and a sprinkle of chili powder for that perfect kick. Garnished with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, this street food classic delivers a symphony of savory, creamy, and zesty notes that will transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Mexico. Elevate your corn-on-the-cob experience with our irresistible Mexican Street Corn—it's a fiesta for your palate!
- Mexican Street corn cup$5.00
Savor the authentic flavors of Mexico with our Mexican Street Corn! Grilled to perfection, each cob is slathered in a tantalizing blend of mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and a sprinkle of chili powder for that perfect kick. Garnished with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, this street food classic delivers a symphony of savory, creamy, and zesty notes that will transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Mexico. Elevate your corn-on-the-cob experience with our irresistible Mexican Street Corn—it's a fiesta for your palate!
- Fried Cajan Corn$4.00+
- Walking Taco$5.00
Embark on a flavor-filled journey with our Walking Taco! This innovative twist on a classic dish features a portable and easy-to-enjoy combination of seasoned ground meat, crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese, all neatly packed into a bag of crunchy tortilla chips. Drizzled with a zesty salsa or creamy queso, each bite is a symphony of textures and tastes. Whether you're strolling at an event or just craving a hands-on, delicious experience, our Walking Taco is a delightful fusion of convenience and delectable flavors that will keep you on the move with satisfaction.
- Fries$5.00
- Cheese Fries$7.00
- Funnel Cake Fries$7.00
- Nachos$5.00
Sandwiches
